Parishioner hangs self in church

Port Harcourt – Tragedy occurred early hours of yesterday, as a young parishioner simply identified as Kachi, hanged himself in a church hall at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Creek Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
It was gathered that the deceased, who hailed from Imo State was a devoted Catholic member and a taxi driver, who plied Aggrey/Borokiri route in the State capital.
Some parishioners, in an interview, expressed shock by the sad development that occurred in the church hall, saying the deceased “did not act well”, wondering why he decided to commit suicide in church.
They affirmed that late Kachi was a former mass servant and was dedicated to the work of God.
According to one Magnus, a youth member of the Church, the deceased, who was popularly called Fabregas because of his football skills, was liked by members of the church due to his dedication to church activities.
He said church members were yet to locate parents of Kachi, saying that he was a “hustling young man below 20 years and unmarried. Our youth leader has confirmed his death, but he is no longer living at the address we knew. As we speak, nobody has come out to say exactly why the boy killed himself”.
A female member of the church, simply identified as Nkechi, told the reporter that the deceased committed suicide probably because owner of the taxi retrieved his vehicle.
“The boy was not married and has been sleeping in the Church hall. The taxi he was driving was hire purchase. I learnt the owner of the car has collected it. May be, he was not meeting up his condition of agreement with the owner. I think he took his life out of frustration.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omoni Nnamdi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), could not reply a text message for confirmation at the time of filing the report.