Ebewele emerges AFN’s Technical Director

Abuja – Mr Brown Ebewele of Edo has emerged the Technical Director of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), at the end of national election conducted by the Federation for technical delegates in the country.

Ebewele emerged winner of the election held in Abuja on Monday, contested by four aspirants for the vote of 67 delegates from across the country.

According to Emmanuel Igbinosa, Assistant Director, Ministry of Sports, who supervised the election, Ebewele is the overall winner of the technical delegate election.

“Out of 67 votes, Henry Amikeh had 19 votes, Emmanuel Femi nine votes, Ademolu Fatula eight votes and Ebewele 31 votes. Brown Ebewele is hereby declared winner of this election.”

Ebewele later told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that “my emergence as the winner of this election is a victory to all the coaches in the country because I will ensure their best interest.

“I will ensure that athletics coaches get their dues in the country without denying athletes their right.

“If you develop coach’s capacity, you have developed many athletes in the country.

“There is need for people with technical knowledge to be part of decision making in AFN. That opportunity has now been created and we will work harder to develop athletics in Nigeria”, he said.

Other contestants who spoke with NAN said the election was transparent and pledged to work with Ebewele.

Fatula, a contestant said “the election is transparent, so, I have no grudge about the outcome.

“I will work with Ebewele if he reaches out to me for the sake of my country.

“It is easier to work with him than to work with people that don’t have technical knowledge”, he said.

Similarly, Gad Onumaegbu, from FCT, who stepped down before the election, said “I am happy for the emergence of one of us as the Technical Director of AFN, we don’t want to be having a stooge any longer.

“We want aggressive representation and now we hope to have that now in the emergence of Ebewele”, he said.

Solomon Aliu, who also stepped down before the election, said “it was a free and fair election. The winner should ensure unity and welfare of athletics coaches in the country”, he said.

The federation’s president, vice-president and other vacant posts in the board will be elected in Abuja to join Ebewele on June 13.