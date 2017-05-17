Edo clean up: Govt provides temporary bus terminal

The Edo state government has provided a temporary central bus terminal at the Oba Akenzua Cultural Central premises to alleviate the plight of commuters and drivers in the Benin metropolis till the proposed central park would be completed.
The Chief of Staff to the state governor, Mr Taiwo Akerele, disclosed this on Wednesday as he visited the King’s Square, popularly known as Ring Road to assess the level of compliance to the Edo Clean-up Project aimed at decongesting the city centre.
Revealing that the government was aware of the challenges faced by pedestrians trying to board vehicles, Akerele said: “We are appealing to residents, especially those who do business in the King’s Square to exercise patience with the state government. In the next two weeks, a central park will be provided in the city centre”.
He explained that for the city to be kept clean, some sacrifice had to be made by everyone and the government would sustain the initiative to keep the state clean, by establishing mobile courts to persecute defaulters of the sanitation law.
Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Edo State Traffic Management Authority, Mr Dennis Oloriegbe said that as a measure to reduce the long distance pedestrians trekked before boarding vehicles, temporary bus terminals had been created.
“All vehicles coming from Airport road, Sapele road, and Sokponba road will use the Oba Akenzua centre as a temporary park pending when the central motor park will be completed, while all other parks still remain,” he said.