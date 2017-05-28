Edo govt targets sports development to revive reputation, Deputy Gov

Benin – Edo State Government says it is determined to revive sports, re-enact and surpass the glory days for which the area is noted in sports.

The reassurance was given by the State’s Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

He said the state government`s policy direction involved developing and exposing talents from the grassroots side-by-side with education to ensure well-rounded sports personalities from the state.

He said that the state-owned Insurance FC of Benin, currently campaigning in the Nigeria National League would be re-branded to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League and play continental football.

He said the Gov. Godwin Obaseki-led administration possessed the will, courage and resolve to drive the state to excellence in sports.

“When we fix up all this area across the Local Governments, when we arrange one or two tournaments, when insurance is back to premiership, when insurance is back in the Confederation of African Football competitions, they will give back.

“For instance, during the work shop, one of our living legends, Segun Odegbami made a statement that Bendel Insurance football club is not a football club but a mass movement of Edo people.

“And so, when they hear that their darling insurance is back to premiership, their darling insurance is playing continental match, they will come to support.

“Presently, insurance survives through small support from different people that feel insurance must not die,’’ he said.

According to Shaibu, when the state government concludes the branding of sports “from primary, secondary and university levels and do inter Local Government competition’’ its intentions will be better appreciated.

“You will see that in the next set of under 17, under 20, Edo is bringing 10 out of 22 players that will play.

“And each time they watch television, you will see out of 11 players and Edo is having about eight, you see that they will come (sponsors). We just need to brand it.

“We just need to bring that name back, Edo is home of sports and Edo has interest in sports. So what has been lacking is the will and I can tell you that this government have that will.

“This government has that courage because it is one thing to have the will and don’t have the courage to back that will up. We have the will and the courage to back it up,’’ Shaibu said. (NAN)

