Edo holds service of songs in honour of late Dame Patricia Anenih

BENIN CITY – The people of Edo State irrespective of their political difference, yesterday, held a service of songs in honour of late Dame Patricia Ebehiremen, wife of the former chairman, BoT of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Tony Anenih.
The ceremony held at 13, Delta Crescent, Government Reservation Area, Benin City, saw dignitaries from all walks of life in attendance.
In his homily, the officiating priest, Very Reverend Father Palmer Ikponmwonsa of St. Maria Goroti Catholic Church, Benin, said late Dame Patricia Anenih led a very fulfilled life while on earth.
The Catholic priest encouraged the children not be dismayed over the death of their mother but to take solace in the Godly life she led adding that it is not the numbers of years one lives on earth that matters but how qualitative is it.
“It is not the number of years one spent o earth that counts but the quality of life. We thank God for the quality of life she spent on earth”, he said.
He urge the children to be strong because their mother led a Godly life and died in Christ while calling on the children to be pillar of support to their father and always be by his side.
Present at the event were, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Prof. Jerry Gana, Former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion,
Others are Tony Elumelu, Captain Honsa Okunbo, Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, Captain Hosa Okunbor, amongst others.