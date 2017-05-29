Edo police parade 48 suspected criminals

BENIN CITY-Police in Edo have paraded 48 suspected criminals arrested for various offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, fraud to cultisim.
The suspects were paraded shortly after operatives of the police command engaged in Operation Show of Force to demonstrate their readiness to protect lives and property in Edo State.
The Commissioner of Police in Edo Mr Haliru Gwandu paraded the suspects before newsmen at the state police command headquarters in Benin City, yesterday.
CP Gwandu said they were apprehended at different locations in the state following a tip off and discreet investigations.
The parade revealed 13 alleged kidnappers, nine suspected armed robbers, 10 and 16 persons said to be fraudsters and cultists, respectively.
Among those arrested for fraud was a 22-year-old girl who identified herself as Benedicta Otaigbe, 300 level Accounting Student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.
She claimed to have given her account number and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to one Eromosele Anaho who conspired others now at large to defraud unsuspecting bank customers.
Benedicta admitted to have received N20, 000.00 as commission from the N100, 000.00 they defrauded a bank customer.
Her alleged partner in crime Mr Eromosele Anaho who claimed to have just writen the Unified Tetiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said they are neigbours as she provided her account number for the deal.
CP Gwandu stated that the suspects were members of syndicate specialized in defrauding unsuspecting bank customers by sending SMS reguesting for accounts details to unblock their accounts.
Among the suspected cultists were Okwedi Jude, 19 who said he is a member of Vikins and a student of Delta State Polythenic, Otefe.
Ebere Nwachwukwu, 30, a cab driver who claimed to be a member of Eiye Confaternity.
Also arrested were some persons alleged to have conspired and defrauded Palm oil Company operating in the state of several millions of Naira.
CP Gwandu while assuring members of the public of adequate security solicited for information that would assist the police as those paraded would be charged to court.