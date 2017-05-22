Kano Assembly halts probe on fraud allegations against Emir Sanusi

Kano – The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday stopped the investigation on the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over allegations of misappropriation of funds belonging to Kano Emirate Council.

The assembly’s decision to end the investigation followed a letter from the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, which the Speaker, Malam Kabiru Rurum, read at plenary.

Ganduje said that the halting of the investigation was necessitated by the need to respect the intervention of some notable Nigerians on the issue.

He named the notable Nigerians as religious leaders, traditional rulers, former presidents, Arewa Consultative Forum, state governors and other respected Nigerians.

“Therefore, I am appealing to the honourable members to kindly end the investigation for the progress of the state,” the governor said.

After deliberations, the house resolved to stop the investigation and review the law that established the emirate council.

The assembly mandated the committees on Local Governments and Judiciary as well as the principal officers of the house to review the law and submit the report within three months.

On May 10, the assembly set up an eight-member committee to investigate the emir over the eight-count charges against him.

The member representing Nasarawa Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Gama, brought the allegations which also included delivery of a controversial speech at a summit in Kaduna, among others, before the house. (NAN)