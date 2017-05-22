NAWACS-AAU holds international conference

EKPOMA-The National Association of Women Academics (NAWACS), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) chapter has held its first International Conference,with the keynote paper delivered by a professor from the University of Wisconsin, USA, Ogi Okwumagua.
The international conference also featured presentation of Lead Papers by Prof. Edith Ajaiye-Oba from the University of Ibadan and Prof. Marice-Stella Nzewi from the University of Nigeria; as well as Award of Excellence to female academics within and outside the host university.
Delivering the Keynote Paper on the theme of the Conference “The Society and Development in the 21st Century” via Skype, Prof. Okwumagua said the 21st century is driven by education, science and technology, economy, government and the humanities.
While stressing the the importance of education to development of the society, the professor of Microbiology noted that the western world has achieved advancement through heavy investment in research.
He however identified technology as the major driver of the 21st century, adding that technological inventions have brought about better Agricultural production, communication, improvement in Information Technology, among others.
The vice-chancellor of AAU, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, represented by his deputy-vice-chancellor (academic), Prof. Aigbokhaibholo lauded NAWACS-AAU for organizing the international conference which he described as a ‘grand academic initiative’.
He informed participants that AAU had been repositioned in line with vision of the university and that of his administration,adding that the momentum of academic and infrastructural development have heightened.
Chairman of NAWACS-AAU, Prof. Eunice Omonzejie said the theme of the conference was structured to be more development encompassing in relations to the present realities.
She added that the international conference was geared towards exposing NAWACS members to international networks.
As a way of enhancing welfare of members, and also ensuring that motherhood does not ruin career development, Prof. Omonzejie revealed that NAWACS was currently embarking on the establishment of Crèche Day Centre for young female academics, and even female students in AAU.
One of the highlights of the conference was the presentation of Award of Excellence to two lady academics, Prof. Irene Salami Agunloye, University of Jos and Dr. Elizabeth Ogini, Delta State University, in cognizance of their contributions through NAWACS, towards the valorization of female lecturers throughout Nigeria.
Award of Excellence was also presented to five members NAWACS-AAU, including Omore Otote, Gina Ohenhen, Rita Okecha, Christiana Oriahi and the NAWACS-AAU chairman, Eunice Omozejie, for their recent promotion to the rank of professor and acquisition of doctorate degrees.