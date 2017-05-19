Obaseki hails 27-year old Nigerian recipient of British Honour

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has applauded the assiduity and resilience of 27-year old Nigerian, Anne-Marie Osawemwemze Imafidon, who, on Friday, received a national honour from Queen Elizabeth II.

Imafidon, who hails from Edo State, received the national honour of Member of the Most Excellent British Empire (MBE) from the Queen on account of her outstanding services to the community, especially to young women with specialty in Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Anne-Marie, who is the eldest daughter of Professor Chris and Ann Imafidon from Edo State, holds the record of being the youngest girl ever to pass two GCSE examinations — for Mathematics and Information Technology and A-level computing at the age of 11 in Britain.

A statement released by the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor said: “Edo State and even Nigerians all over the world are proud of Anne-Marie’s achievements. She has proved that Nigerians are reputable people and we enjoin her to come and work with the government to develop the state”.

Explaining further, Governor Obaseki revealed that the state was working on developing internally with emphasis on education, female empowerment and anti-human trafficking measures.

“There is always a place in the state for such distinguished sons and daughters of the soil, who show intention to work with us in moving the state forward and improving the standard of living of the people of Edo State.