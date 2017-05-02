Obaseki Promises To Absorb Edo Indigenes in Bendel Brewery into Edo State Civil Service

BENIN CITY – Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has disclosed his preference of withdrawing workers of Edo State origin from Bendel Brewery and reabsolved them into State Civil Service instead of engaging in wasted efforts to offset the huge accumulated debts incurred by past management of the company.

On Local Government, Governor Obaseki, while acknowledging the challenges faced by the 18 local governments councils in the state whereby their workers are not sure of getting their pay at the end of every month, said he has personally taken the responsibility of addressing the problems.

On revenue generation, he revealed that the pilot test on the three metropolitan local government areas of Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba-Okha has started yielding positive results an indication that the local governments can sustain themselves if their internally generated revenues are well managed.

Governor Obaseki revealed that a particular revenue beat in Oredo local government where the old system used to remit N42,000 a day is the same beat that the new system now gets N500,000 daily.

According to him, his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and vowed to ensure that every kobo of local government goes into government purse.

He added that his administration is determined to correct the ills of the past rather that creating new ones.

The Governor also said that promotion of workers is up to date while urging the state Head of Service, Mrs. Gladys Idahor to review cases of demoted Permanent Secretaries with a view to reinstating those who were punished in error.

Governor Obaseki, who also assured labour leaders of completing the building of Labour House before 2018 workers’ day celebration, promised that his administration would ensure that every worker own a house in the state, saying that he is already working things out with the National Housing fund including Health Insurance Scheme.