Pastor’s only child killed in BIU cult clash

BENIN CITY-The only child of a famous pastor has been killed and five others hospitalized in a cult fracas that allegedly engulfed Benson Idahosa University (BIU) in Benin City, last weekend.
The deceased, Tobi Oluwa a graduate of the institution was clubbed to death and his friend shot in the leg by their attackers said to be members of rival cult group.
It was gathered that Tobi Oluwa and his wounded friend accompanied by their girlfriends were around the main gate of the school when their assailants struck, about 10pm, last Friday.
He was said to have gone to cool off with his female friend who just graduated from the school and was processing her final clearance.
Other persons wounded in the cult violence were shot by the rampaging cultists.
Contacted, the Vice Councilor, Benson Idahosa University Prof Ernest Izevbigie said the incident occurred outside the University.
He added that names of suspects submitted to the institution by the police have been forwarded to BIU Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to ascertain whether they are bonafide students of BIU.
Prof Izevbigie however stated that BIU students are on holidays and expressed doubts over the involvement of any BIU student in the ongoing cult clash.
When our crime reporter visited the institution at Ugbor area of GRA, Benin City, normal human activities were seen going on in the school as security at the main entrance was equally intact.
The Public Relations Officer for Edo Police Command, DSP Moses Nkombe said the killing was cult related.
He maintained that investigation into the unfortunate incidence has commenced.