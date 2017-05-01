SACE holds public campaign, media workshop for CSOs

BENIN CITY – The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the Niger Delta region have been tasked to ensure that their advocacy campaign translate from their media awareness to action that impact on their communities.
This advice was given by the Chief of Party, Strengthening Advocacy And Civic Engagement (SACE) Lydia Odeh during a three-day Public Campaign and Media Workshop for the Niger Delta Golden Tulip organized by the United States International Department (USAID), Nigeria and its partner PIND held from Wednesday to Friday in Benin City.
Civil Society Organisations from the states in the Niger Delta region including the African Network for Environment And Economic Justice (ANEEJ) had their representatives in attendance at the workshop.
During the workshop, talk on Public Awareness Plans, Group Walk to evaluate the public plan, talk Public Campaign Strategy, Panel Discussion on Role of Media, Media mapping, Monitoring and Evaluation (M and E) in campaigns, social Media Analytics and peer review.
Also, during the workshop, there were lectures on Public Awareness, monitoring and evaluation in campaigns- social media analytics, investigating and impactful reporting of reform (campaign) issues and telling impactful and success stories.