Wives want justice in killing of lawyer, policeman in Benin

BENIN CITY- The wives of a lawyer and a police sergeant shot dead by gunmen in Benin, last Monday have called on the police to unmask and prosecute the killers of their husbands.
The widows Mrs Agbontaen Odiase an expectant mother with three children, and Mrs Rosemary Agbonmwema Eguakun, 37 said only justice would assuage their cries and comfort them and their children.
Barr. Agbontaen Eghosa Odiase was killed before his wife and children at his residence in Odiase Street, Off Pipeline Road, Avbiama Community, while the cop, Sgt. Sunday Agbonmwema Eguakun a.k.a Barry was shot dead some metres away from his private residence in the same community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.
Until the unfortunate incident the barrister headed a Benin-based legal firm where he was regarded as a store of legal authorities, while the police sergeant was attached to the Iyase of Benin kingdom Chief Sam Igbe, who has described him as an officer who was committed to his duty.
It could not be ascertained whether the gunmen also plotted to kill the policeman that fateful night, unconfirmed source alleged that he received a distress call from the barrister as he met the gunmen while on a rescue mission to the residence of the barrister.
Investigation revealed that the distance from both scenes of killing is far apart even as the armed men were said to have walked throughout their murderous operation.
Meanwhile Chief Sam Igbe said the police officer closed and left his office about 5pm, while his wife said he promised to return home after a mechanic finish fixing his car when she called him about 8pm.
The killings occurred between 9pm and 11pm on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The policeman was said to have begged the gunmen to spear his life as they probably took his gun after killing him.
Money, phones and other valuables of the cop were said to be intact when he was found stone-dead with the car engine still running, the following morning.
The two widows while narrating their ordeals separately, said their late husbands were breadwinners of their families.
They wept that their children have been left to face challenges of life without paternal assistance, whatsoever.
Our crime correspondent visit revealed that 10 little children including one unborn child have been rendered fatherless by the mindless and irreversible action of the gunmen.
“About 10pm we were watching cartoon in my children’s room, suddenly we heard a bang inside the compound.
“My husband jumped up from the bed, we peeped through the window we saw a boy half naked with a scar on his head. My husband started making calls.
“Before we knew it they shot and broke through the window and were inside with us.
“They told my husband to shout or call anybody he wanted to call as they were ready for him that night. I quickly took my three children to the other room while the eldest child ran back to meet his father with the three gunmen.
“Then, I heard two gun shots and everywhere was silent.
“Thereafter, they said to themselves, let us go the man is dead.
“They only took my husband’s phone, left their torch”. Mrs Odiase Agbontaen narrated her ordeal.
“About 8pm I called my husband because he does not come home late. He said the mechanic was still working on his car and that he has bought a torch for him to work with.
“I waited throughout the night I did not see or hear from him.
“The following morning, somebody came to the house to inform me that my husband was shot dead before this street”. Wife of the Police Sergeant mourned.
The Edo State Police Command is yet to make comments on the sad incident.
It was however gathered that the corpse and vehicle the police sergeant were removed from the scene of killing by operatives of Ugbekun Police Station in the area.