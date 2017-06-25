Benin Chief Imam commends Obaseki on governance

The Chief Imam of Benin, Sheikh Abdulfatah Enabulele, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his giant strides and people-friendly decisions since assuming office as Governor of Edo State more than seven months ago.

This was as the Imam led the Muslim communities in Edo state to the Government House in Benin City to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri with the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu and Chief of staff, Comrade Taiwo Akerele.

In his speech, Sheikh Enabulele said, “Your excellency, so far so good, all the decisions your administration have taken so far to redirect the affairs of governance are very popular decisions in which the majority of Edo people are pleased and happy about.”

He also re-echoed the thoughts of the public, affirming that the governor was a ‘silent worker’, given his austere nature and love for hard work.

“From what we have seen so far, His Excellency is a silent operator. Those who operate silently perform better in most cases”, Sheikh Enabulele said.

He concluded by the charging the Governor to intensify efforts to curb the menace of the suspected Fulani Herdsmen, who have posed a security challenge in some parts of the state, before praying to God for His guidance and protection over the Governor.

