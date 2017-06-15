EdoTo Partner Nigeria Airforce On Surveillance

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has sought the support of the Nigerian Air Force in area of surveillance to complement efforts of other security agencies as it will go a long way to address the security challenges especially as it affected the socio economic wellbeing of the people.
He solicited the collaboration while playing host to the new commander, 107 Air Maritime Group, Air Commodore Emmanuel Shobande in Government House, Benin City.
Governor Obaseki emphasized that with the various development plans of government, security was important to guarantee investors’ confidence. He assured of unlimited support to enable the Air Commodore settle quickly and used the opportunity to appreciate them for the logistics support during the burial of elder statesman, late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia.
“I want to used this occasion to thank the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar for his assistant in sending aircraft to fly the remains of the two time Governor of Bendel and Mid West state now Edo State, Late Brigadier Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia home for burial.
Obaseki urge the officer to see his appointment as a home coming stressing that Edo state will take advantage of the uniqueness of the security facilities of the Air Force to be used for surveillance on crime related issues. He assured the state government’s unflinching support to work closely with the Command and other security agencies like the Director of State Security Services (SSS) to see that all security challenges in the state were neap in the bud.
“Edo being an economic hub will not be investment driven if there was no adequate security system in the state especially now that the state had invested much in road rehabilitation, agriculture and power”.
Earlier, Air Commodore Shobande had explained that he was recently deployed to the state as the thirty-fourth commander of the 107 Air Maritime Group as part routine posting. He thanked the governor for the warm reception, adding that his new appointment would propel him to work with the government of Edo State in the area of addressing security challenges facing the state.
Shobande said he was already familiar with the terrain of the state, stressing that before now, he had been posted to serve in the command as an officer in 2014 . Air commodore Shobande is a senior pilot with over three thousand flight hours.