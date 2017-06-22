FIFA Confederations Cup: Mexico come from behind to beat New Zealand

Abuja – Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 and destroy the All Whites’ dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.

New Zealand had the better of the first half on Wednesday at the Fisht Stadium in Socchi, Russia and went 1-0 up thanks to a nice goal from Chris Wood.

But Mexico stormed back after the break and Raul Jimenez got the equaliser nine minutes into the second period of the Group A match.

Javier Aquino dribbled in from the left and after an exchange of passes on the edge of the New Zealand box, Jimenez spun to fire high into the net.

Mexico took control of the game and Oribe Peralta grabbed the winner from close range after 72 minutes when he swept home another incisive cross from Aquino.

Mexico ended the day as Group A leaders with four points, ahead of Portugal on goal difference.

Hosts Russia are in third with three points and New Zealand have none.

In continuation of their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup campaign, all four sides return on Saturday to see whether they will advance to the semi-finals.

Russia will face Mexico, needing a win to be sure of progress with a draw being sufficient for their opponents, while Portugal are expected to beat New Zealand to top the group.

...