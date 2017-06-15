FRSC to withdraw certificates of some driving schools in Edo over poor standard

Benin – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo said

it would withdraw the certificates of some driving schools in the state that were below standard.

The Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Odukoya, said this on Wednesday in Benin at a one-day workshop with the state chapter of the Association of Certified Driving School Owners and Association of Driving Instructors of Nigeria.

Odukoya said that the corps had observed that some driving schools in the state did

not meet the standard requirements to continue operating as driving schools.

He added that the workshop was to educate members of the two organisations on the need for standard.

The workshop would assist the corps to know the challenges faced by members, with a view to finding common ground to address them.

Odukoya said there were presently 33 driving schools in Edo, with 28 already accredited.

The sector commander said driving schools absent at the workshop would have their certificates withdrawn, as he sued for unity among members of the two bodies.

Mr Haward Aigbekean, the Chairman of the Edo chapter of Association of Driving Instructors of Nigeria, said the major challenge facing members was the absence of driving range in the state.

He stressed the need for a driving range in the state as obtainable in some parts of the country.

Aigbekean supported FRSC’s decision to withdraw the certificates of driving schools with below specified standards.

Mr Fidelis Nwachukwu, the Chairman of the state chapter of the Association of Certified Driving Schools Owners of Nigeria, said the decision on withdrawal of certificates was a welcome one, adding that driving schools operating in the state had no reason to be absent at the workshop.

