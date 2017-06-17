Ken Enahoro’s Exit without Goodbye

It is now very clear to me that the world is truly a stage where all things, including human beings created by the almighty father are actors, acting their various roles assigned to them in their scripts.
A friend of mine who is a popular Nolly wood actor, came to see me at the weekend and I noticed that most of the time, he would rather prefer to remain on his own while he was going through the script of a new movie where he was given the role of a minister of God.
As I watched him go through the script, a strange feeling crept into me, suggesting that if the movie must reflect the concept of the script writer, then every word and action must be according to the script.
On the other hand, I reminisce over the fact that on this stage of life where we are all actors, it would be difficult for us to write our own script contrary to the vision of the creator of all things.
Therefore, when confronted with some basic challenges in life and circumstances beyond our control, we are helpless in such situations because there is absolutely nothing that can be done to swing the pendulum in our favour. The issues of life and death are obviously beyond man and they are better left to the creator who is the potter that moulds the clay to suit his divine purpose.
As characters that are qualified for a role to play on the mystery stage called life, it is obvious that we cannot complain about any role given to us and what becomes our lot in the arrangement that is a transition to somewhere we may never know until we get there.
The creator, in His infinite mercy and grace has made everything beautiful in His time. It then means both life and death which is the beginning and end of anything, takes the story line from one generation to another.
It was Franz Fanon who said “Out of relative obscurity, every generation discovers its mission, it is either they fulfill it or betray it”. I may not be correct to Conclude that Ken Enahoro, the eldest son of the renowned Nationalist who moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence Chief Anthony Enahoro family kept faith with this saying by fulfilling his destiny or that of his generation.
Though his 63 years sojourn on earth was a mixture of the good, the bad and the ugly, just like any one else, ken, no doubt lived a fulfilled life before that fateful Sunday on May 7th 2017 when the inevitable occurred and the curtain was drawn to end another chapter in the book of life.
What a way of ending a beautiful script. Popularly called kenito by some very close associates, he was different things to people who came across his path and as for us; he was always there while growing up, even till the last few days of his demise.
There is no one that interacted with him that did not benefit from his generosity. He is too kind and open to all and most especially, his advice and wisdom in matters will be greatly missed.
The exit of this fine and unassuming Oxford University trained graduate of Economics was not only shocking to many; it was a waste of such a perfect gentleman in this generation.
It was learnt that the night before he passed on the next morning, ken communicated with one of his close friends, Uncle Silver, on the social media, discussing various issues but they never said anything about his health condition or otherwise.
To Silver, it was a shock of his life to be informed that Ken died and to his eldest son, Iyamah who was the last person who saw him that morning, there was nothing to suggest that he was seeing his dad alive for the last time before he went out that morning. On getting back he was confronted with a scenario that will linger on in his memory for the rest of his life.
We are now however consoled by the fact that he lived well, but we will miss those words of wisdom and insight that he was known for. Kenny lived the kind of life, which he desired, no doubt. As they say one man’s meat is another man’s poison, he was a jolly good fellow to the end.
To both the young and old he always radiated smiles that were stimulating and he was such a wonderful person that his simplicity was also his albatross. To his siblings, Eugene, Victor, Bella and Gabriel he was a peacemaker and a brother indeed to his relations, as he believed in family values.
Who would have thought that this day would come, we will be talking of Kenneth Enahoro in the past tense and on the 24th of June 2017 there would be a social funeral at his residence in Benin City.
I am especially pained and distraught that he left behind Iyamah, Daniella and Mary his children to continue where he stopped without any inkling that the void created by his demise will take a while to fill.
They will be on their own in this wicked world without the charismatic support of a caring father. But as Christians they should be rest assured that God who is the father of the fatherless will not abandon them as they act their own script in Life.
Rest in peace brother Ken in the bosom of the Lord until the resurrection morning.
______________
Eubaldus Enahoro is Assistant Editor of the Nigerian Observer Newspapers.