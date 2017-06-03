Obaseki appoints 192 Special Assistants in Edo

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, announced the appointment of 192 Special Assistants, a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie (Esq.) contained.

The appointees, which represent a true reflection of all the 192 electoral wards in the three Senatorial Districts that make up the state, make history as being products of inclusive and participatory governance in Edo state. Those appointed from each LG therefore represent the number of wards in such local governments.

It would be recalled that Governor Obaseki already instructed people seeking appointments in the state to go to their wards where they will be screened and represent a democratic decision and choice by people at the grassroots.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that these special assistants would assist the government at the wards where offices would be set up with adequate communication facilities to enable them channel information to the government speedily.

The Special Assistants were also mandated to be the eyes, ears and, where necessary, mouthpiece of the government at their various wards and were tasked with the duty of ensuring that every citizen of Edo State had a say in the administration of the state under Governor Obaseki’s principle of inclusive governance.

