Ultimatum to Igbos: FG reassures Nigerians, says no need to panic

Abuja – The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians that there is no need to panic over the eviction notice issued to Igbos by a coalition of youth groups in the North.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja when he briefed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mohammed expressed the hope that the meetings with stakeholders, which began with foremost leaders of thought from the Northern states, and which would continue with Igbo leaders later on Wednesday, would culminate into a bigger meeting with all stakeholders on June 22.

“We just want to assure Nigerians that the federal government is on top of the matter and that yesterday the Acting President addressed leaders from the northern part of the country.

“At 4 p.m. today (Wednesday) he is going to address leaders from the South Eastern part of the country.

“On Friday he is going to address south eastern traditional rulers and leaders of thoughts.

“On June 22 there is going to be a meeting of all the groups that is, traditional rulers, religious leaders and leaders of thoughts from both the South East and Northern parts of Nigeria.

“The idea is not just to assure Nigerians that we are doing something about it but also to give comfort to all Nigerians that this matter is completely under control.

“To assure Nigerians that any Nigerian anywhere is safe, the security authorities are completely on top of the matter.

“And that they will deal decisively with any group of people whose conduct that is believed is going to create instability in the country.’’

The Acting President on Tuesday began consultations with leaders of thought from the North and warned that the government would deal decisively with persons who make hate speeches or attempt to disrupt the peace of the country.

The meeting was sequel to the calls for secession by youths from different ethnic groups in the country resulting in some asking others to vacate their enclave before Oct. 1.

The Acting President noted that that was not what the country desired at this time and urged those involved to desist or face the full wrought of the of law.

...