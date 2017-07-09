Edo Deputy Governor advises against hate speeches

Benin City – Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu has advised all Nigerians irrespective of their geographical locations, religion and tribes against hate speeches and divisive agitations capable of throwing the nation into political tumour.
Hon. Shaibu gave the advice during the Usagbe Club of Nigeria’s Annual Convention and Retreat held at the Precious Palm Royal Hotel,Benin,weekend.
The deputy governor who said the theme of the convention,’The Role of Social Clubs in Promoting Good Governance and Community Development’, delivered by Prof.Marcel Okhakhu was apt, commended the president John Ikimalo and members of the club over their resolve to collaborate with government for the progress of the state, while challenging other social clubs and pressure groups to emulate Usagbe rather than heating up the polity.
Hon Shaibu insisted that neither agitations for secession, restructuring and resource control can automatically address issues of unemployment and all the social problems.
“Will restructuring or secession put food on anybody’s tables in this country, can unemployment be addressed automatically? So, I think its better to direct the energy and resources put into divisive agitations to labour, cooperation and unity the progress of the nation.
The issues of marginalisation and grievances should be directed to elected legislators in the country to handle. That us the beauty of democracy and we should appreciate that. Who ever is dissatisfied with government and administrative structure in the country can ventilate their feelings through their representatives in government. We should learn to respect constituted authority.
We have witnessed creation of States in the past following agitations but how many of such States are actually viable economically? So, I think we should explore our opportunities and advantages in the diversity and build a big and strong nation “, he advised.