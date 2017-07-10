Edo Govt Developing Mechanism to monitor Unemployment, Economic Indices – Deputy Gov

Benin – In his determination to fulfill his electioneering promises of creating two hundred thousand jobs opportunities, and to sustain the fight against unemployment in Edo state, Governor Godwin Obaseki is developing a system to monitor and check unemployment indices and economic progress.
Edo state deputy governor Comrade Philip Shaibu disclosed this while addressing members of Usagbe Club of Nigeria ,a social cultural group from Weppa Wano kingdom in Estako East Local government area of the state, who had their annual convention held in Benin, weekend.
Comrade Shaibu explained that part of functions of the mechanism would be daily collation of data on job opportunities, as well as forecast on future job security to ensure correct and adequate information to Edo people,
The deputy Governor assured the gathering that the present administration was committed to improving the economy of the state, as it has entered into various MoUs to ensure stable power and improve security to attract industries that will help the job creation strategy of the administration.
He implored various organizations and social clubs in the country to support government in it’s quest to diversify the economy and make life meaningful for all, insisting that the only way to achieve that is for all Nigerian to support government and shun all forms of divisive agenda and unite against enemies of the country.
Responding to the association’s appeal of reconstructing the township road network in Agenebode, the deputy governor informed them that the government was working out new technologies of constructing roads in addition to its newly adopted concrete technology, and gave an assurance that the government will rehabilitate most township roads in the state which are currently in deplorable condition.
Comrade Shaibu also promised government attention to the School of agriculture in Agenebode to ensure it gets full accreditation as it was in line with the technical and vocational training agenda of the present administration.
On his part, president of the association Mr John Ikimalo assured the deputy governor of their support for the policies of government and called on other pressure groups to partner government in bringing development to the people.