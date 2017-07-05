Okomu Oil Palm Plc refurbishes NIS van

The Okomu oil Palm Company PLC has stretched further its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities from community based assistance to governmental bodies with the refurbishing to the tune of about one million naira. a Hilux van belonging to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Edo State Command.

The Oil palm giant had in the past extended similar gesture to the Edo State Police Command when it refurbished a vehicle for the Iguobazuwa Police Division and also refurbished the Divisional Police Officer’s (DPO’s) quarters in Ovia South West Local government area.

The Comptroller of NIS, Edo command, Mr David Adi speaking on Tuesday after the handing over of the refurbished Hilux van commended the company for the kind gesture, noting that it was something that should be emulated by other corporate bodies.

He said that the logistic assistance had helped the command to achieve its statutory duties in fishing out illegal immigrants from the state and the nation in general and thanked the company for the support.

“The company had sunk a borehole at our out post station at Iguobazuwa, in Ovia South West local government area of Edo.

“The command additionally requested for the company’s assistance in the refurbishment of the van and the managing Director agreed.

“We appreciate this long standing relationship with the company and the command.

“I will definitely pass on this gesture to the Comptroller General and hope other stakeholders will emulate this good deal,’’ he pointed out.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Okomu Oil Palm company PLC , Dr. Graham Heifer, said the gesture was the company`s way of fulfilling part of its corporate social responsibility to NIS to enhance its operational efficiency.

Heifer said “immigration service has always assisted us in the area of educating our expatriates to ensure that they do the right things with regard to immigration laws.

According to him,“ we have 15 expatriates from countries such as South Africa, Kenya and America in our company.

“We ensured they came into the country following approved protocol.’’

“ And it is our obligation as part of our corporate social responsibility to assist immigration service to enhance its operational efficiency.

“Our company hopes that this refurbished van will improve the immigration service’s operational efficiency,’’ he said.

