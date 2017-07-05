Order by Oba Ewuare II: Odionwere reaffirms land Ownership

BENIN CITY- The Odionwere of Obe Village in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Pa George A. Idemudia has reaffirmed Mr. Adebiyi Osaretin Abiola as the owner of the land measuring 100×100 in Obe power line situated in the community.
The resolution of the land dispute between Prof. Dr. Austin O Obasohan and Mr. Adebiyi Osaretin Abiola followed an order by the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty HRM Oba Ewuare 11 asking the Odionwere, pa Idemudia to finally put the matter to rest in line with his transformation policy to make Benin conducive for living.
In a voice recording credited to the Odionwere and which was made available to The NIGERIAN OBSERVER, the Odionwere clarified that Mr. Abiola is the rightful owner of the land and that professor Obasohan had been given another parcel of land.
It would be recalled that the said Mr. Abiola recently petitioned professor Obasohan and Pa George Idemudia to the palace of the Oba of Benin, where Oba Ewuare 11 after listening to both parties ordered the Odionwere to resolve the matter and report back to the palace.
In response to the Oba’s directive, the Odionwere asserted that Abiola’s mother actually acquired the land from the Village about 44yrs ago but was later sold to Professor Obasohan who claimed to have made a foundation, whereas Abiola, did his foundation for two-flat building first but was learnt that he Prof. Obasohan tried to persuade he (Abiola) to accept another land elsewhere, but he declined the request.
Having felt disenchanted about the dispositions of professor Obasohan, he, Abiola exhausted all entreaties to get redress and consequent upon his Abiola position, the Odionwere affirmed him as the authentic owner, having inherited same from his late mother, just as he had said that another land would be given to him, Obasohan.
Abiola, however suspecting that the Odionwere was recapitulating had caused another petition to be written to the office of the Assistant Inspector- General of Police, AIG Zone 5, headquarters, Benin and the office of Dr. Solomon Arase led committee on private, public properties protection in Edo State, contending that the Odionwere who was then an elder in the community when his mother bought the land, 44 years ago was in fact a co-signatory in the transfer document
Reacting, professor Obasohan debunked the allegations against him, describing them as mischievous.
He said that he genuinely acquired the land among other building plots from the Odionwere and elders of the village long ago, especially when it became apparent that he was a personal physician to the entire village, particularly the Odionwere. He insisted that he had all the authentic documents to prove his ownership.
He said that actually, Oba Ewuare II directed the Odionwere to resolve the impasse.
He said further that as a true Benin son, who has the greatest regards for the traditional institution, especially the palace of the Oba of Benin, he could not have disrespected the timely mediation of Oba Ewuare II, hence he complied.
In the same vein, the Odionwere, Pa George Idemudia, while speaking on the development in a recorded conversation reiterated that professor Obasohan had been given another land, though he had personally sold to him because of his contributions to the development of the village.
He said that he wanted to make use of it but that he later changed his mind by transferring it to Prof. Obasohan.