Police dismisses ‘rumour’ of Evans disappearance

Lagos – The police has dismised reports that suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, had disappeared from police custody
Some newspapers on Saturday headlines have reported that weeks after his arrest Evan has vanished from PolIce custody.
Reacting to the story, the Force Public Relations officer, Jimoh Moshood told newsmen that the story was laced with “blatant falsehood”.“Evans is intact in police custody,”
Mr. Jimoh, a chief superintendent of police said, “He did not vanish anywhere”.
The officer in charge of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who corroborated the police spokesman noted that “it was one of those lies”.
“Members of the public should please disregard the fake news from a major newspaper that the most notorious kidnapper in the history of Nigeria, Evans in our custody has vanished.
“It is a big lie. In accordance with the 90 days remand order from Federal high court, investigation covering 3 countries is in progress. It is a false headline. We can not joke with the security of Nigeria”, he added