Supreme Court Victory: Obaseki appreciates Buhari, Osinbajo, Oshiomhole, others

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, on Monday, expressed profound appreciation to the president of Nigeria and the people of Edo state over the affirmation of his declaration as the state’s elected governor by the Supreme Court, noting that the apex court’s judgement “invariably validates the perfection of the triumph of the will of the people and establishes the masses as the true and ultimate power of democracy” in the state.

The governor revealed in a statement that the validation of his victory was stronger because both the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal gave verdicts, which mirrored the Supreme Court’s judgement, and confirmed that truth indeed was immutable.

He said, “These serial victories at the polls and the various courts have undoubtedly given me and the good people of Edo State joy, but it should also teach us a vital lesson that at all times, no matter the severity of the odds, we must stand on the side of fidelity, honesty and truth. It goes without saying that we have received invaluable support and guidance from a vast number of friends, supporters and well-wishers, and there are no words that can adequately convey our gratitude.”

Expressing his gratitude, the governor appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as his “immovable support, wise counsel and firm commitment to democracy and good governance”, while he also praised acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for his wisdom, encouragement, relentless support and skillful leadership.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that the leadership of All Progressives Congress, under Chief John Odigie Oyegun, remained an uncompromising pillar, stressing that he reserved a tremendous amount of gratitude to the immediate past governor of the State, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiuomhole, for his commitment to democracy.

Appreciating the judiciary for “impartial arbitration”, the governor, however, addressed the opposition party, saying, “I also hope that this verdict by the Supreme Court, which is the last and final judicial authority of the land, will give you all some closure, enable you put an end to your quest and help you to come around and join hands with me to continue the building of our dear state.”

