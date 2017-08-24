Accident: Govt may dualize upper Sokponba Road to avert avoidable crashes * condoles bereaved families

Benin City – Edo state government is to consider the possibilities of dualizing upper Sokponba road where a trailer ram into a commercial bus which claimed nine lives yesterday.
Edo state Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu while on a visit to the scene of the accident made the promise in response to the views of residents of the area who said the accident occurred due to the non demarcation of the road and over speeding on the part of the truck driver.
The deputy governor who led some members of the State Executive Council to the scene of the accident after the weekly SEC meeting to find out what could have caused the accident said the state government was very disturbed with the sad news yesterday hence the state Governor,Mr Godwin Obaseki directed them to visit the scene and look at possible ways of averting similar accidents in future, as well as condole with the bereaved families involved and people of the area.
Narrating the unfortunate incident and suggesting possible ways of averting such accidents, some residents of the area appealed to government to consider demarcating the road,as well as building speed breaks around the ever busy Oka Market area of the road which will also help control traffic in the area.
Responding to the peoples demand, Edo state deputy governor Comrade Philip Shaibu promised that government will do all it takes to avert any of such occurrences as the government values the lives of all its citizens and very concerned .
The deputy Governor and his entourage also visited the family of one of the victims Mrs Osasumwen Moses a mother of five and wife to a sick husband who were visibly devastated .
Addressing the grieving family members, the deputy governor assured all the victims of government support and ensure the family does not go through the grieving period alone.
Hon Shaibu prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and urged residents of the area to reach out in comfort to families of the victims in this trying time.