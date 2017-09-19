Adult Literacy: Edo Embarks On Sensitization To Communities

Benin city – In a bid to increase adult education rate, in line with the United Nation’s(UN) Resolution on literacy, Edo state government has recently embarked on a sensitization campaign to Oregbeni, Idogbo and other communities in Ikpoba-Okha Local government area of the state.
The campaign, which was to create awareness towards boosting enrollment in the state adult literacy programme, was carried out by the Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education, Ministry of Education, Benin city.
Speaking with Newsmen on the visit to communities, Director of the Agency, Mrs Philomena Joel, said the sensitization campaign is to inform the general public of the state government desire to reduce illiteracy to the bearest minimum as recommended by UNESCO.
“The essence of the campaign is to create awareness of the dangers of illiteracy and to reawaken the consciousness of the individuals, Non-Governmental Organizations and the general populace on the benefits of literacy”, She said.
The Director who frowned at successive local government administrations, over the neglect of the various centres set up by the government for adult literacy programme, called on both young and old in the state to avail themselves the opportunity to learn how “to read and write free of charge.
Mrs Joel however noted that, the Agency was established in 1988 in the defunct Bendel State and applicable to Edo state and charged with the responsibilities of mass literacy delivery in the state.
“Those who do not have the opportunity to acquire basic education because of one reason or the other, can do so in our adult literacy centers at Oregbeni and Environs, they are located at Western Boys High School, and Army Children School”. She added.