Assembly To seal Fuel Stations Wrongly Sited –Chairman

Enugu- Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Petroleum Resources and Environmental Management, will seal new fuel stations sited at the wrong place within Enugu metropolis.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Obinna Okenwa, gave the warning on Thursday in Enugu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Okenwa, who represents Enugu South Urban Constituency, warned that new fuel stations sited in residential areas would be shut down indefinitely.

He said the move was part of the pre-emptive safety measures being undertaken by the legislature and the state government to ensure safe environment.

Okenwa added that the committee was also working to ensure safe environment for petroleum and gas businesses in the state.

The chairman advised managers of oil and gas plants to be sensitive to the environment in the course of carrying out their businesses.

He added that they should also ensure safety rules were not compromised.

“The government and the state house of assembly will continue to provide conducive environment for oil and gas businesses to thrive.

“I must commend Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing an enabling environment for the petroleum sector to thrive in the state,’’ Okenwa added.

The chairman said his committee would embark on sensitisation campaign to enlighten owners of fuel stations on how to operate their plants to prevent fire outbreak.

“The sensitisation will enshrine best practices and how to use state-of-the-art equipment to forestall inferno and ugly development,’’ he said.

...