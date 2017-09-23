Benin Monarch Affirms Ohen Okun N’ Ovun As Traditional, Administrative Head of Iguelaba Village

Benin – The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II has affirmed Chief F. Aiyevbekpen Osawaru, the Ohen Okun N’Ovun of Iguelaba Village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State as the Traditional and administrative head of the village.

The monarch’s affirmation was at the weekly mediation in the palace of the Oba of Benin on the leadership crisis between the Ohen and the Odionwere of the village which was finally resolved on Tuesday September 19, 2017.

While urging the people of the village to live peacefully together, the monarch observed that Chief Osawaru remains the recognized traditional and administrative head of Iguelaba.

An indigene of the village, Mr. Robinson Aikpitanyi said the crisis which is about three years old was occasioned following refusal of the Odionwere to obey the ruling of the then Benin Monarch that the Odionwere should assist Chief Osawaru on the capacity of Second-in-Command in the administration of the village.

Mr. Aikpitanyi thanked the Monarch over resolution of the matter, while pledging the loyalty of members of the community.

