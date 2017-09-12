Data Revolution: USA don advises FG to reposition statistical system

Lagos- A USA don, Prof. Eric Vance, has advised the Federal Government to reposition its statistical system for data revolution to enhance inclusive development.

Vance, a lecturer at the Department of Applied Mathematics, University of Colorado, Boulder, USA gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Vance was one of the resource persons at the just concluded International Statistical Conference organised by the Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA).

He also advised the Federal Government to provide enabling environment for core statisticians in the whole process of collecting and analysing data.

He said that the USA had embraced data revolution for better results in planning and economic purposes.

“The country needs statisticians who understand how the data will be analysed, statisticians who understand how to analyse data can also help develop best plans for collecting it.

“They can help to design studies, determine existing data sources and merge it with the new ones to provide useful information for the statistical system,’’ he said.

According to him, data revolution is changing the way of collecting data to make positive decision.

“In revolution, something new comes up and replaces something old and the major struggle now is how to incorporate new sources of data.

“How to we incorporate new availability of data with other methods of collecting economic data to develop proper indicator for the country and for the development of Nigeria.’’

“Although, USA still uses old method of collecting data by carrying our surveys but it has combined it with new method by using Information and Communication Technology,’’ the don said.

Vance, however, commended the NSA for the making the conference an international one, adding that the association should sustain the achievement.

He said it would be wonderful to see that the association continue to have international experts to work with Nigerian experts on statistical issues on regularly basis.

Similarly, Prof. Zeytu Asfau from Hawassa University, Ethiopia, also commended the association for organising an international conference.

Asfau, also a Training Coordinator, Ethiopian Statistical Association, told NAN that he had learnt some new things that he would like to replicate in his country.

“One of those things is fellowship award that NSA gave the members that have contributed to the development of the association.

“This is not done in my country but we have learnt that from Nigeria; we should be able acknowledge those that have contributed to the association and the country.’’

The don, however, advised the Federal Government to allocate adequate funding for the activities of National Bureau of Statistics.

He said Ethiopian statistical system was totally supported by the government and yearly funded with huge among of money.

...