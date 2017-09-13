Edo assembly ends sitting for first quarter third session.

Benin city – Edo state house of assembly has ended plenary for the first quarter third session of the sixth assembly with a total number of 65 sitting days.
The Speaker, Rt.Hon. Kabiru Adjoto who made the announcement during plenary yesterday in Benin said a total number of 5 petitions and 21 resolutions were adopted while 2 bills were at different stages of consideration
According to the speaker in his end of session address, the house extended its business calendar by 15 days which changed the total number of sitting days from 54 to 65.
The extension of the business calendar by the house was to ensure that pending legislative work ,resulting from the change in the leadership of the house on August 14,were well attended to by the house .
In a related development, the Edo state house of assembly yesterday considered the report of the house committee on Energy on a bill for a law to establish the Edo state urban water corporation and state regulatory commission.
The chairman of the committee, Hon. Christopher Okaeben, (APC – Oredo West constituency) presenting the report for consideration at the committee of the whole said that the report had 3 point findings and one recommendation.
The house at the committee of the whole considered the findings of the report that the bill was desirable and that when passed into law it would enhance speedy supply of water in urban centres.
The one point recommendation of the report which was adopted approved that the bill be considered by the house.
Rt.Hon. Adjoto has directed the clerk of the house to inform all heads of state ministries to prepare to give their briefs on the activities of their ministry upon resumption on October 4.