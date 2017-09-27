Gov To Review Facilities At ICE

BENIN CITY- Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has paid an unscheduled visit to the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) in Benin City to get an on the stop assessment of the facilities on ground in the Institution.
Obaseki who was taken round the facilities in the school by the Acting Rector of the Institution Victor Ajagun told journalist after the inspection that looking at the facilities on ground the Institution, it does not deserved to be called a school.
“I am here to see the state of things in this school for myself and this does not deserve to be called a school. I have gone round the facilities here at ICE and we will go and review what we have seen and later take a decision on it” he concluded.