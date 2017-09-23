OBA OF BENIN ADVISE AGAINST STRIKE IN THE HEALTH SECTOR

THE Oba of Benin has charged the new Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr. Darlington Obaseki to improve on the achievements recorded by his predecessor.
His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II gave the charge when the CMD led the management team of UBTH on a courtesy visit to the Benin Monarch.
The Oba of Benin decried the incessant strike in the health sector, and advised Dr. Obaseki to do everything possible to avoid strike in the hospital.
The Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo noted that strike is not good for the overall wellbeing of the people.
The Benin Monarch urged the management team to support the CMD in order for him to be able to improve on the services in the hospital.
The new CMD of UBTH, Dr. Darlington Obaseki said they were in the Palace to inform the Oba of Benin about the new leadership and to seek for Royal blessings to enable them perform their duties effectively.
The Rotary International District 9141 was also in the Palace to inform His Royal Majesty about their activities especially in the area of health care and eradication of Polio, as well as solicit for Royal blessings.
The Omo N’Oba commended members of Rotary International for the good work they are doing in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.
Ambassador Joe Keshi was also in the Palace to pay homage to His Royal Majesty after many years of been in the diplomatic mission.
Ambassador Keshi described the Oba of Benin as an astute administrator and excellent diplomat.
He informed the Oba that he was in services of providing economic cooperation in the south-south states as well as finding solution to the problems in the Niger Delta region.
Ambassador Keshi congratulated Oba Ewuare II for ascending the throne of his fore fathers.
His Royal Majesty thanked Ambassador Keshi for the visit, pointing out that it brings wonderful memories as an ambassador.