Ogbonnaya Eyes Federation Cup Title With Niger Tornadoes

Niger Tornadoes’ defender, Reuben Ogbonnaya says he is confident they will lift the 2017 Federation Cup and are eyeing an upset of current champions FC IfeanyiUbah.

Tornadoes upstaged league champions, Plateau United 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter final of the competition.

And Ogbonnaya who played a crucial role in their return to the last four of the competition since 2000 says they will approach their double-legged encounter with the Anambra Warriors with all seriousness.

“It was a sweet win for us over Plateau United. We were not given any chance at all before the clash but we have left all doubters with bitter taste in their mouths. We tried to work on ourselves and disregard those we are playing against. It paid off for us and we are going to approach FC IfeanyiUbah tie in a similar way,” Ogbonnaya told Goal.

“FC IfeanyiUbah are the defending champions and they will be aspire to want to defend it. We fear no foes now and we shall face them in Lokoja with all that we have on Saturday before the return leg in Nnewi. They won’t be aware of what hit them by the time we played them before our fans.

“We must still have to be cautious but we need to take our chances. At this stage, I doubt if any team can stand in our way from winning the Federation Cup. We won’t allow it at all. We will keep on pushing harder until we achieve our target,” he concluded.

...