Olu of Warri admonishes Deltans to eschew greed and selfishness

WARRI – The Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli has called in Deltans irrespective of their tribes to eschew greed and selfishness so as to bring about the desired overall development of the region.
The Olu gave the admonition at his Aghofen palace in Warri last weekend during the conferment of chieftaincy titles on some deserving sons and daughters of Iwere land.
The Olu who harped on the need for all Niger-Deltans to be their brothers keeper, said, the evident disunity amongst them has been a bane, thus preventing them from getting the maximum benefits from their God-given natural resources.
The royal father said, “We (Itsekiri people) are peaceful and accommodating. We love our neighbours. Let’s fight for one another and then others will see our strength.”“Let the Ijaw man fight for Itsekiri man, let the Ijaw man fight for the Urhobo man, let the Isoko man fight for the Ndokwa man.”
“Invite us for your programme, when others see us together then they will realize we are one people and that we are not fighting ourselves.”
According to the traditional ruler,people outside the region are now leveraging on their greed to cheat them,adding that their problem was divide and rule.
“All the marginal fields and oil wells are owned by others, but if we unite then we will benefit. Let’s unite and live peacefully.”
The monarch also chided some of Itsekiri political class who failed in developing the area when they had the opportunity.
He stated that greed and selfishness are the major plagues bedevilling his kingdom and called for a change of attitude.
The new chiefs are: Chief Robinson Oritsemuminogho Ariyo,Egogo-Iwere(Speaker) of Warri kingdom ; Chief Olivia Agbajoh, Oyewumi of Warri kingdom ; Chief Amanoritsewor Atiwa, Otsoro of Warri kingdom.
While thanking the Itsekiri monarch for the honour done him, Chief Robinson Oritsemuminogho Ariyo, said that, the chieftaincy title would spur him to do more for the Iwere nation adding that dedication to the course of Iwereland remained his passion.
Chief Ariyo however emphasized that money was not a prerequisite to getting chieftaincy titles in Itsekiri land, adding that that Chieftaincy title conferment in Warri Kingdom is not for sale, but bestowed on illustrious sons and daughters with integrity who also have dedicated themselves towards athe development of the kingdom.
The new Egogo Iwere (Speaker) of Warri Kingdom stated that the Chieftaincy conferment by the Olu of Warri was as a result of his activities geared towards development of Warri Kingdom in the last 15 years and enjoined Itsekiris across the world to continually pledge their loyalty to the respected Warri Monarch.
Chief (Barr.)Robinson Oritsemuminogho Ariyo , a Rights activist was also a former All Progressive Party (APC) Candidate for the Delta State House of Assembly elections in 2015.
The Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was represented at the colourful ceremony by Prince Adesoji Fadehan, Ogunleye of Giesi Royal House, Ile Oduduwa, Ile Ife, while popular Ijaw leader, Chief Tunde Smooth also graced the occasion.