Operation Python Dance II aimed at fighting crime — GOC

Onitsha (Anambra State)- The Nigerian Army on Tuesday explained that the ongoing Operation Python Dance II was aimed at fighting crime and criminalities in the South East.

Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division made the remark when he visited the training camp of the exercise in Oba, near Onitsha.

He said the exercise was not targeted at any group, but to ensure united country where everyone

was safe. He added that “the police gave reports of crimes in Anambra and it became necessary that the Army should step in to assist.

“The level of crime has drastically reduced now.

“Nigerian Army will always respect human rights as enshrined in our Rule of Engagement and

Code of Conduct for which every soldier has a copy.

“Human rights groups are there and we just have to respect it; as we are doing, we also urge the press to report exactly what they see.

“We should not be sentimental about things; we should look more at national interest, rather than personal and parochial interest when dealing with security issues.”

The Army commander said they decided to locate the camp at Oba because of the large space in the area.

“There was no particular consideration for carrying out the exercise in the state but for soldiers, particularly the young ones to see how internal security outside the barracks is carried out.”

The GOC had earlier inaugurated the reconstructed Onitsha Military Cantonment gate, two water boreholes of 48,000 gallons capacity at the cantonment.

He said the projects were to assist the soldiers to be responsive to their duties anytime they were called upon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that personnel of the Army, Navy, Police, FRSC, NSCDC, Nigerian Prisons Service, Nigerian Immigration Service and DSS were all represented at the Operation Python Dance II camp in Oba.

Also in the team was the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Sagir Musa, as well as the Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment, Col. Idongisiet Akpan.

...