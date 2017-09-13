Oredo Traders’ Protest: Obaseki slashes store levies

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has ordered a reduction in the cost of shops in Oredo Local Government Area of the state following appeals by traders in the council.

Speaking after a meeting with the traders at the Government House in Benin City, Obaseki, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, directed that owners of shops earlier charged N50,000, to pay a new rate of N40,000, while the partitioned shop owners are to pay N25,000.

The governor said his administration was committed to sustaining the business-friendly climate in the state to grow existing businesses and attract more investors.

Recall that traders in Oredo council under the aegis of Coalition of Traders and Artisans, took to the streets in the metropolis last week, to protest against the new shop rates in the council.

The governor’s action is in line with a proviso in the new law that prescribes the new shop rates, which empowers him to entertain appeals from the traders and review the rates.

The traders are to pay the new rates within a period of 25 days as contained in the new law.

The governor advised the traders that an amendment of the new law was in the works and urged them to take advantage of the amendment process to make their case at the State House of Assembly when the matter comes up for hearing.

