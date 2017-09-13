Police parade 56 suspects, arraigned others in Edo

BENIN CITY – The police in Edo have paraded 56 suspected criminals, arraigned 62 others bringing to 118 the number of persons arrested for various crimes in the State, within the past one month.
The police through intelligence-led police and support from members of the public rescued 16 kidnapped victims at different locations in the state.
The Commissioner of Police in Edo State Mr Haliru Gwandu disclosed this while briefing the press on his command achievements in the last one month in Edo.
“In pursuance of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris NPM, mni zero tolerance for crime and criminality in the country, today (yesterday) 13th day of September 2017 marks another day for the command under my watch to parade suspects arrested in the state between 10th of August and 13th day of September 2017.
“The suspects to be paraded range from murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, human trafficking, vandalization of government property and other heinous crimes.
“The achievements would not have been possible without the support and cooperation of the good and well meaning spirited individuals in the state.” CP Gwandu stated.
The commissioner said his men would intensified investigations for them to be arraigned in court as quickly as possible, adding that his command would ensure that none of the suspects is kept in the police custody more than the stipulated time accepted by the law.
Gwandu also said that his command would always expedite action in investigations to avoid a situation whereby a suspect for one reason or the other died in police custody, as a result of which the command could be accused of extra judicial killing.
He however thanked the good people of Edo state for their cooperation, particularly those who volunteered information to the police which he said has assisted his command in its fight against criminals in the state.