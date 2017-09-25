I sat down quietly to think about This Word of the Lord and saw the various ways it can be applied to help humanity.
(i) Can be read publicly (in the church) or privately (at home) to draw people’s heart to God. (Lk 4:16-20)
(ii) This word of the Lord can be proclaimed (spread to the world) so that the light can shine round the world. (Mk 16:15)
(iii) Can be taught (to individuals, groups or crowds) (Mt. 5:2, Acts 11:26)
(iv) Can be expanded (explained for more understanding) (Acts 8:30-31)
(v) It can be kept in the heart (preserved in the heart for use) (Ps. 119:11)
(vi) Can be used for meditation (thinking and thinking over and over the matter again and again and consequently yielding to the way of God. (Joshua 1:8)
(vii) This word of the Lord can be memorized (more than keeping in heart) firmly and permanently fixed in us, in our memories and cannot be forgotten. (I Cor. 15:2)
(viii) This word of the Lord can be used to feed souls spiritually as food is used for our body physically. (Jn. 21:15-17)
(ix) Can be used to make us rich in God (II Cor. 6:10, Joshua 1:8)
(x) The word of the Lord can be used for conviction of sins causing repentance and a new life in us. (Mt. 3:1-8)
(xi) Can be applied to cause healing, miracles (Acts. 9:33-35)
(xii) Can be applied to defeat the enemy, satan. (Mt. 4:4,7,10)
I sat down quietly again to think about how many in this present time have time for the word of the Lord, as vital as it is to us. They are few; very few. That is why sins increase daily. But the word of the Lord is clear: “Thy word have I hid in my heart that I might not sin against thee.” (Ps. 119:11)
Those who have kept the word of the Lord in their hearts have always been guided from going the evil way and have not allowed iniquity to overcome them: “Order my steps in thy word: and let not any iniquity have dominion over me.” (Ps. 119:133)
Of truth, it is only the word of the Lord that can make us walk in this dark world without stumbling or falling. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.” (Ps. 119:105)
Many have claimed they are wise in our present generation without the word of God in their lives. They have openly organised lectures that there is no God. Where, therefore, in such can you find a place for the word of the Lord?
There is freedom of speech, there is the desire to hold on to one’s opinion. Yet it could be deadly at the end. “There is a way that seemth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” (Prov. 14:12)
Joshua received instruction from the Lord and obeyed this word of the Lord: ”This book of the Law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate there in day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shall make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.” (Joshua 1:8)
Joshua was wise; he feared the Lord and he kept the word of the Lord. So he was victorious; he had good success.
Sadly, the word of the Lord is foolishness to many. So they themselves eventually become fools and say there is no God: “The fool hath said in his heart, there is no God.” (Ps. 14:1)
Gladly, the word of the Lord reached Nineveh. “And the word of the Lord came unto Jonah the second time, saying, Arise go, unto Nineveh, that great city, and preach unto it the preaching that I bid thee.” (Jonah 3:1-2)
The people of Nineveh received this word of the Lord, fasted and repented. There was great joy in the city because the punishments they were due for were removed by God because they received pardon. That is one of the greatest things ‘This word of the Lord’ has come to do humanity all over the world.
It is well established that “He that is of God heareth God’s words.” (Jn 8:47). Those that are not of God do not accept the word of the Lord. This word of the Lord is the way of eternal life: “Verily, verily I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.” (Jn. 5:24)
Therefore, in all, we should renew ourselves in
(i) Reading and studying the word of the Lord.
(ii) Meditating upon the word of the Lord day and night.
(iii) Preaching ‘This Word of the Lord’ to people so that there be many more who shall be called out of darkness into the marvellous light of Christ.
(iv) We also need to urgently give attention to the feeding of the soul and not the feeding of the body alone or else the flesh may grow stronger, overshadowing the things of the spirit, thereby destroying the soul.
_______________________________________
Samuel Okhisare
(Archbishop)
Risen Life Evangelical Church (Inc.)