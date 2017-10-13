Edo State Government Slashes 2017 Budget By 16 Per Cent

BENIN CITY: Edo State Government has cut down the 2017 budget from 153 billion to 127 billion naira.
The decision was communicated through a statement signed by Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu.
The statement disclosed that after a careful deliberation and examination by the State Executive Council, the 153.187 billion naira 2017 budget was revised down to 127.921 billion naira representing 16.49 per cent reduction.
EXCO stated that the reduction was necessitated by the creation of new ministries as well the present economic realities in the country.
The new budget estimate will be sent to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.