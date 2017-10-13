Edo State Govt. Set To Collaborate With Catholic Church To Strengthen Education, Social Welfare And Health

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki has said his administration is set to collaborate with the Catholic Church to strengthen basic, vocational and technical education, social welfare and health care services in the state.
He made this known while receiving Bishops from the Catholic Bishop conference of Nigeria led by the president Arch.
Bishop of Jos, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama who were on a courtesy visit to government house in Benin City.
Obaseki said as a government his administration is ready to collaborate with the Church to strengthen the necessary sector to develop the state and make life more meaningful for the people. “This administration is opened for collaboration on how to strengthen our education and health system as well as social welfare to make the desired change in the life of the people of the state”.
“If you are committed, courageous, transparent and determine to make a positive change people will definitely support you. As a government we are ready to work with you as we are transparent and courageous to take decision that will benefit the people of the state and for its development”.
Obaseki thanked them for the choice of Benin City as venue for the hosting of the conference saying that this is the second of such great conference held within eleven months of his administration showing that God loves the state.
“Within 11 months of this administration, this is the second time we are hosting great conference of this nature. The first was the one hosted byChristian Association of Nigeria (CAN) where the Vice President of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo was in attendance and now the Catholic Bishop Conference. It shows we are blessed in the state” he concluded.
Earlier, the president of Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama thanked the governor of the state for receiving them as well as the people of Edo State for their warm reception.
He said the conference is centred on consecration of Nigeria and ensuring peace and unity in the country. “We came from all part of the country to assemble here in Benin City to pray for the peace and unity of the nation. We are here to pray for our leaders who are in government as well for the peace and consecration of the nation”.
“We are here to preach the message of peace and consecration and the message will certainly bring peace and unity upon the nation and her people”.
The Arch Bishop of Archdiocese of Benin Augustine Akugbueze extols the leadership quality of the governor and his silent achievement in office saying it is a sign that God is with the state.
“This governor is a hard working governor; he has started working and rehabilitating our roads and also working on fulfilling his electioneering promises of creating jobs for the youths of the state. He is a silent achiever and we pray for God to continue to guide and give him the will to lead the state in the right direction”.
The Catholic Bishops are in Benin City for the first national Marian year and third national Marian Congress in Nigeria to mark the centenary anniversary of Lady Fatima’s apparition.