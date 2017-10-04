EPL Transfer News

MAN UTD CONFIDENT OF OZIL DEAL

Manchester United will attempt to sign Mesut Ozil on a free transfer next summer, with Jose Mourinho confident of securing his signature, according to The Independent .

Mourinho worked with Ozil when he was Real Madrid manager and now wants to sign him for United, with Ozil free to talk to other clubs in January.

His current contract expires in 2018, and he has so far shown little desire to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

ARSENAL READY TO LET OZIL JOIN INTER

Arsenal are ready to offload Mesut Ozil in January, with Serie A side Inter interested in signing the Germany international, according to the Mirror .

The Gunners are no closer to matching the 28-year-old’s £350,000-a-week wage demands with his current contract expiring in the summer, and have accepted they may need to cash in on the playmaker.

ARSENAL TO OFFLOAD WALCOTT

Arsenal will look to sell Theo Walcott in January unless his form improves, reports the Gambling Times .

With the Gunners preparing to cash in, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Everton and Southampton are reportedly waiting to pounce.

CHELSEA READY GHOULAM DEAL

Chelsea are willing to offer Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam €5 million-a-year to sign for them in January, according to Le Buteur .

The Blues missed out on Juventus’ Alex Sandro over the summer and remain keen on bolstering their defensive unit.

