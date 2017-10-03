Falconets Crush Tanzania 6-0 To Advance Into Next Round 9-0 Aggregate

Abuja-Nigeria’s Falconets on Sunday gave their compatriots a memorable Independence Anniversary celebration by crushing Tanzania 6-0 in Dar-es-Salaam in the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

A brace each by Rasheedat Ajibade and Folashade Ijamilusi and a goal each by Imo Anam and Cynthia Aku steered the Nigerian under-20 women team to a memorable victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory gave them a 9-0 aggregate win, after having won the first leg match 3-0 two weeks earlier in Benin.

First half of this second leg match had ended 4-0 in favour of the Falconets at the Azam Stadium.

The win took the Falconets to a place in the second round of the African qualifying series.

Ajibade had also netted a brace in the first leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, with the other goal by defender Lilian Tule.

The two –time World Cup silver medallists will now square up against winners of the fixture between Morocco and Senegal in the second round, set for November 2017.(NAN)

