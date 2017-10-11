Gov. Obaseki Assures Of Calmness In Edo Says Army Deployed To Affected Areas

BENIN CITY- Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has called on residents of Edo State to go about their normal duties without panic assuring them that the security challenges experienced in the state in the last few weeks have been effectively tackled.
Obaseki gave this assurance while answering questions from journalists on the recent kidnappings in the state and measures taken by government to address the situation at Government House in Benin on yesterday.
The governor said that personnel of the Nigerian Army had been deployed to the areas which experienced unrest in the last few weeks and also to manage suspected flashpoints to forestall reoccurrence.
We have useful information on those who we suspected that could be involved in the incidents of the last few weeks.
‘’I want to assure people of the state that normalcy have been restored and they will not likely see occurrence of such incident again’’, he said.
Obaseki said that all arms of government needed to collaborate in sharing of intelligence and trust to ensure efficient security arrangement in Nigeria. He promised to be in Abuja later on Wednesday afternoon to meet with National Security Adviser to further discuss areas of security collaboration.
It will be recalls that Security concerns rose in Edo following killing of three police officers attached to the Chief Executive Officer of Ogba Zoological Garden, Mr. Andy Ehanire and his subsequent kidnap and the kidnap of a prominent musician, Joseph Osariomore and the assassination of a senior lecturer in the University of Benin.
The incidents led to protest in Abuja by Edo indigenes calling for redeployment of Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Haliru Gwandu.