Ministry Executes 43 Projects Under MPP9 In Edo

BENIN CITY- The Edo Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Mrs Mariam Abubakar on Tuesday said the ministry has executed about 43 projects under the Micro Project Programme 9(MPP9) of the European Union.
Mrs Abubakar made this known during the presentation of the budget performance of the ministry on the floor of the Edo House of Assembly in Benin.
She told the house that the MPP9 is financed by the EU for nine states in the Niger Delta.
”My speaker, about 55 projects were listed out of which 43 projects have been completed, 10 projects are ongoing and 2 are yet to take off,”.she said.
According to the commissioner, the ministry has also listed about 66 projects to be executed under the supervision of the European Union (EU) in some local government areas of the state.
Meanwhile, the state commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu led Pastor Monday Aigbe, the General Manager of Bendel newspapers Company limited, publishers of the Observer titles, and his counterpart in Edo broadcasting service, Barr. Friday Okoedion to the State Assembly for presentation of briefs on the ministry in the year under review.
Also during plenary yesterday, the commissioners for Agriculture and natural resources: Health:local government and community affairs were all available to present their briefs.