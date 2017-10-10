Obaseki Commiserates With Benue People Over Victor Malu’s Death



BENIN CITY- The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the government and people of Benue State over the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Victor Malu (rtd.)

Obaseki said Lt. General Malu will be remembered for his courage to speak truth to power and defend his opinions even when it may not be popular.

“My heart goes to the family he left behind and I pray that the Almighty God grants them the strength beyond normal, to bear the loss,” the governor said.

News of Malu’s death broke on Monday morning as his family reportedly said that Malu died in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, where he went for medical check-up.

He was born on 15 January 1947 at Katsina-Ala, Benue State of Tiv origin. He enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna in 1967 as part of the 3rd Regular Course and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant enlisted upon graduation in 1970

Malu served as Chief of Army Staff under former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He chaired the military tribunal that tried former Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman Armed Forces Ruling Council Gen. Oladipo Diya and others in 1998 over alleged coup plot against the then head of state, Gen. Sanni Abacha.

...