Security Man, 31, Jailed 4 Years For Raping Minor

JOS- A Jos Upper Area Court has sentenced a 31–year-old security man, Joseph Vongjen, to four years in prison, for raping a 13-year-old girl.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, sentenced Vongjen on Friday, after he pleaded guilty to the crime and begged for mercy.

“You will spend four years in prison for this callous act; there is no option of fine,” Mohammed stated.

He said that the judgement would serve as a deterrent to others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes the prosecutor, Mr. O. Edwin, as telling the court that Vongjen, a resident of Lamingo, in Jos, lured his victim with N500 and forcefully raped her in his room, on Sept. 20.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 183 of the penal code.

