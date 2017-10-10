Super 4: Women League Board’s Falode Commends Edo Govt As Obaseki Congratulates Super Eagles

Benin City – As the Nigeria women premier league super four begins in Benin, Edo state capital,the chairman, Board of Nigeria women football league, Mrs Aisha Falode has commended Edo state Government for its support and interest in the development of women football.
Falode made the commendation when she led members of her board on a courtesy visit on the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki who was represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu yesterday in Benin.
Mrs Falode said the state recent hosting
of Nigeria’s Falconets-Tanzania world cup qualifier and the ongoing Super 4 in Benin City is an indication that Edo Government means well for sports in the state as well as determination to rejuvenate women soccer.
“we are happy to be in Benin for the super 4 and particularly pleased with the support of Edo Government towards the preparations . Everything needed to prosecute the game is already provided by Edo state Government and we thank the Governor and his deputy that.” Falode emphasised.
Meanwhile, the state Government has congratulated the super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) over Eagles one goal victory against the Chipolopolo of Zambia to qualify for 2018 Russia World cup.
The deputy Governor comrade Philip Shaibu who conveyed the governors message when he received the women football league board executive said the super Eagles qualification to the 2018 world cup is the beginning of celebration of more achievement to come during the world cup proper.
He expressed optimism that the Nigerian side would surpass their past world cups records.
While wishing the female football board members and the participating clubs success and hitch free outing, the deputy governor assured that the state will continue to partner NFF and support football development in the country. He thanked the board for bringing the super 4 to the state,adding that Edo remains a breeding ground for talents.
Nasarawa Amazons pipped Bayelsa Queens by a lone goal in the opening match of the Super 4 league at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium,Benin .