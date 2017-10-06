UNIBEN Lecturer Shot Dead In Benin

BENIN CITY- A lecturer at the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, University of Benin Professor Paul Otasowie has been shot dead in Benin City.
He was killed in front of his residence at 5, Alaghodaro Street, Off Siluko Road, Benin City by gunmen, about 9pm, last Wednesday.
Contacted, the spokesman, Edo police command DSP Moses Nkombe said “it was a case of cultism, the gunmen stormed there (Otasowie residence) and started shooting sporadically, shot him and left without taking anything from him”.
DSP Nkombe also stated that the police have arrested three suspects and recovered the operational vehicle of the armed men.
Also, the Public Relations Officer for UNIBEN Mr. Michael Osasuyi said “We lost him (Otasowie) yesterday (Wednesday).
We are trying to gather the right information now because we are getting different versions.
The first version said that it was an assassination while the second version said that it was armed robbery, that he was inside a car and they shot him.”
He, however described the death of the professor as a huge loss to the university community as the deceased was a hardworking and dedicated staff.